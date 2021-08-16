Video
Monday, 16 August, 2021
Foreign News

Malaysian PM to resign today

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will step down on Monday, news portal Malaysiakini reported on Sunday.
The resignation, if confirmed, could end months of political turmoil facing the Southeast Asian nation, which is already battling record high COVID-19 infections and an economic downturn from multiple lockdowns.
But it is not clear who would form the next government as no party has a clear majority in parliament. It would be up to the constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, to decide what happens next.
The king can appoint an interim premier from among lawmakers, including Muhyiddin himself, until a permanent successor is found. Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy and the king has the power to appoint as prime minister a lawmaker whom he believes can command a majority.
Muhyiddin can advise the king to dissolve parliament and call for early polls. But elections are unlikely in the short term as Malaysia has seen a record number of COVID infections and deaths in recent days. A general election is not due until 2023.
When former premier Mahathir Mohamad resigned just two years into his five-year term in 2020, the king - in an unprecedented move - met with all 222 lawmakers to see who had the majority to form the government.    -REUTERS


