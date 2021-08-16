Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

In veiled reference to Pak, China, Modi lists two challenges facing India

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark India's 75th Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15. photo : pib, india

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark India's 75th Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15. photo : pib, india

NEW DELHI, Aug 15: In his 88-minute Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the dual challenges of terrorism and expansionism--a veiled reference to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and China's expansionist policy in Ladakh-and India's resolve to strengthen the armed forces, its growing prowess in defence manufacturing and the government's full commitment to boost self-reliance in the defence sector.
He said that the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 air strikes against terror pads in Pakistan sent a strong message to the country's enemies about the emergence of a 'new India' and its resolve to take tough decisions.
While the 2016 strikes against terror pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were India's first direct military response to the suicide attack on an army camp in Uri, the air strikes against a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror facility in Pakistan's Balakot followed the Pulwama attack.
The PM said India was fighting terrorism and expansionism with courage, and the government would take all steps to strengthen the capabilities of the armed forces.
The comments came a day after the government announced the country's highest and second-highest peacetime gallantry awards --- the Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra --- for two Jammu and Kashmir personnel killed in encounters with terrorists. The reference to the fight against expansionism assumes significance in the backdrop of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh where the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) are in talks to disengage their front-line troops from flashpoints on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC).    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hong Kong group behind huge democracy rallies disbands
Polish law on Nazi-seized property angers Israel
Suga pledges not to wage war again as ministers visit shrine
Twitter reinstates Rahul Gandhi, other leaders’ accounts
28 killed in Lebanon fuel truck explosion
724 dead, 1,800 hurt as quake slams Haiti
Malaysian PM to resign today
Was 20-year US war in Afghanistan worth it?


Latest News
Authority places lighted buoy to protect Padma Bridge from ferries
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 700
AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul
BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year
City Bank files case for news involving its MD and Pori Moni
Those who deny Bangabandhu shouldn’t have right to do politics: Hasan
AL leader Dipu gives cash assistance among patients at Sonargaon
National Mourning Day observed with due respect
At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
Afghan President resigns, flees to Tajikistan
Most Read News
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Obituary
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
Ctg couple commits suicide
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft