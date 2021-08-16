In veiled reference to Pak, China, Modi lists two challenges facing India



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark India's 75th Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15. photo : pib, india

He said that the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 air strikes against terror pads in Pakistan sent a strong message to the country's enemies about the emergence of a 'new India' and its resolve to take tough decisions.

While the 2016 strikes against terror pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were India's first direct military response to the suicide attack on an army camp in Uri, the air strikes against a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror facility in Pakistan's Balakot followed the Pulwama attack.

The PM said India was fighting terrorism and expansionism with courage, and the government would take all steps to strengthen the capabilities of the armed forces.

The comments came a day after the government announced the country's highest and second-highest peacetime gallantry awards --- the Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra --- for two Jammu and Kashmir personnel killed in encounters with terrorists. The reference to the fight against expansionism assumes significance in the backdrop of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh where the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) are in talks to disengage their front-line troops from flashpoints on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC). -PTI









