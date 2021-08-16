Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Diego Costa joins Brazilian leaders Atletico Mineiro

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

Diego Costa joins Brazilian leaders Atletico Mineiro

Diego Costa joins Brazilian leaders Atletico Mineiro

Former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea  striker Diego Costa has signed for Brazilian league leaders Atletico Mineiro, the Belo Horizonte-based club announced on Sunday.
The 32-year-old arrives as a free agent after his contract with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid ended last June.
Costa made just seven appearances last season, scoring twice. His last taste of action came on December 22, 2020, when he replaced Luis Suarez in the 87th minute of a 2-0 victory against Real Sociedad in La Liga.
That marked the end of his second spell with Atletico Madrid, having spent three years with Chelsea in the middle.
Born in Lagarto, Costa made two appearances in friendlies for his native Brazil before switching nationality and playing 24 times for Spain.
He will reinforce an attack that already has Hulk, Eduardo Sasha, Chilean Eduardo Vargas, Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino and Argentinian Ignacio Fernandez.
Atletico Mineiro currently lead the Brazilian league and face River Plate in the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals.
The Brazilians won 1-0 in Buenos Aires and will host the Argentines on Wednesday in the second leg.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diego Costa joins Brazilian leaders Atletico Mineiro
German great Gerd Mueller no more
Eagle helps lift Henley to three-stroke PGA Wyndham lead
Neymar set for World Cup showdown with Messi
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Root’s unbeaten 180 edges England ahead
Medvedev dominates Isner to face Opelka for Toronto title
Pliskova upsets top seed Sabalenka, faces Giorgi in Montreal final


Latest News
Authority places lighted buoy to protect Padma Bridge from ferries
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 700
AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul
BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year
City Bank files case for news involving its MD and Pori Moni
Those who deny Bangabandhu shouldn’t have right to do politics: Hasan
AL leader Dipu gives cash assistance among patients at Sonargaon
National Mourning Day observed with due respect
At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
Afghan President resigns, flees to Tajikistan
Most Read News
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Obituary
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
Ctg couple commits suicide
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft