Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:10 AM
Pliskova upsets top seed Sabalenka, faces Giorgi in Montreal final

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova rolled into the final of the WTA hardcourt tournament in Montreal on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over top seed Aryna Sabalenka.
The win was a repeat for the fourth-seeded Czech, who defeated her Belarus rival in three sets two months ago in their All England Club semi-final.
Pliskova will fight for the Montreal title against Italy's Camila Giorgi, who needed a deciding set to see off  Australian Open quarter-finalist Jessica Pegula 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Pliskova lost to Giorgi last month in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics.
"It's an amazing feeling to be in another final," Pliskova said. "I was super-solid today. "I did what I needed to win. I used my brain and played smart. She was missing a bit too much, I'm quite happy with the performance."
Pliskova broke Sabalenka four times and saved two of the three break points she faced. Sabalenka, who flung her racquet in disgust in the second,set apologized for any unprofessional behavior later on Instagram. Pliskova fired 10 aces for a total of 267 this season, putting her within touching distance of Sabalenka's tour-leading 270.
The Czech won her 39th match of the season, top of the table on the WTA. But even though she has won 12 of her past 13 matches, she's seeking her first title of the season. Giorgi has been on a roll in recent weeks, winning her 15th WTA match from 19 played as she moved into the first 1000-level final of her career.    -AFP


