Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:10 AM
SLC wait for govt signal to host Afghanistan, Pakistan

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
By BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board is awaiting government approval to host the upcoming bilateral series between the Afghanistan and Pakistan teams in Sri Lanka, it is learnt.
"The prospects of allowing the Afghanistan and Pakistani teams to play in Sri Lanka depends on a green signal to be obtained by the government. We await the approval from the Ministry of health", one of the sources, speaking exclusively over the telephone said.    
Interestingly, despite the unrest in political situations the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has almost finalized all arrangements for sending players from Kabul and the support staff from different countries.
The ACB, if the series goes ahead as planned is likely to send "home" umpires and on the instructions of the ICC, Ahmad Shah Patkeen and Bismillah Jan Shinwari have been alerted for the on fielding duty, whereas Ahemd Shah Durrani and Izatullah Safi may officiate as TV and reserve umpires. Greame Labooy is likely to be the match referee for the 3 ODIs.


