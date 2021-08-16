Video
Bangabandhu was a leader of all deprived people: Russel

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Sports Reporter

Bangabandhu was not only a leader of Bangladesh but also a leader of all the deprived people of the world. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel said that in a programme on the 46th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day arranged by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, the 15th August.
As the chief guest of the programme, the State Minister said, "Bangabandhu was an unprecedented leader of the world. In his speech, Bangabandhu said, "The people in this world are divided into two groups, one is the oppressors and the other one is oppressed-deprived people. I am in support of the oppressed-deprived people."
The Founding Father of the country Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of the family members were cruelly murdered by some disgruntled army men on the night of 15th August in 1975. The State Minister recalled that horrible part of the country's history and said, "The culprits who didn't want Bangladesh to be an independent country and couldn't beat Bangabandhu politically were involved in that killing on the 15th August."
He said that the country was going ahead under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and considered a role model of development among other nations of the world. He thanked the Government and the people of Japan for staying beside Bangladesh all the time.
The Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed presided over the programme attended by the leaders of the Bangladeshi community in Japan. There was an audiovisual presentation on the life and work of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





