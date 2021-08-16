

ICC ask for 15-man WC squad by Sept 10, BCB displeased

The list should be sent by September 10.

"There should have been rules for taking backup players due to pandemic condition," said Jalal Yunus on Sunday, BCB's board director and chairman of the media committee. "The pandemic may exist 1-2 more years and it would be better if the squad be kept bigger".

"If you take extra players, you have to take them at your own cost and we have to do this now. We will take extra players at our own expense as we don't want to take any risk," he stated.

The ICC said boards would have to bear the cost of keeping extra players outside the 15-member squad. confirmed that the BCB will go to the World Cup with additional cricketers at its own expense and the list could be 20.

Bangladesh will play in Group B of the 1st round of the event, where they will meet with Scotland, Oman and Papua New Guinea. The preliminary round of the tournament will be held in Oman where a total of eight teams will fight for a place in the main stage. Sri Lanka is joined by Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia in Group A. Two teams from each of the two groups will advance to the Super 12.



