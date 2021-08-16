Video
Monday, 16 August, 2021
BCB observes National Mourning Day

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today observed the National Mourning Day with due respect and solemnity.
In observance of the National Mourning Day 2021 which marked the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the BCB has distributed food at orphanages and madrassas.
Food was handed over to the poor and needy at the BCB National Cricket Academy Ground as well in the presence of BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon, MP. Recitation from the Holy Quran and special prayers have also been arranged at the BCB Office.
"What Bangabandhu has done for the country and our sports, should always be remembered," BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said.    -BSS


