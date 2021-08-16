BCB ponder to extend Domingo led coaching panel’s tenure

Video
Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter

The majority of the existing Bangladesh National Cricket Team's coaching staffs are contracted till the ICC T20i World Cup 2021, which will be held on October-November. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been planning to extend the contract till the Next T20i World Cup.
"Actually, the final decision regarding the tenure of the coaches has not yet been made," BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon told journalists after the observance of the National Mourning Day on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium premise.
"The tenure of their existing contract is up to this World Cup. And now we are planning to extend it for one year. There are two T20 World Cups ahead and now we have these events in our mind. To reach a concrere decision I shall discuss with everyone," he explained.
The head coach Russell Domingo took the charge of Tigers' head master in August 2019 and the most of his panel were appointed followed by his contract. That list includes coach Russell Domingo, bowling coach Otis Gibson, fielding coach Ryan Cook, spin coach Rangana Herath, strength and conditioning coach Nick Lee. The newly appointed batting consultant Ashwell Prince is the only odd-ball here, who is signed till T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
Under the existing panel, Tigers won two of their last 10 Testmatches, 11 of their 15 ODIs and 12 of their 22 T20i matches.


