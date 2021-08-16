BANKING EVENTS

Video
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:10 AM
Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula along with Additional Managing Directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Deputy Managing Directors, Senior Executive Vice President, executives and employees at head office placing floral wreath on National Mourning Day and 46th Martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his memorial at Dhanmondi Road 32 on 15 August, Sunday in a befitting manner.    photo: Bank



Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Md. Abdul Mannan placing floral    wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of National Mourning Day at the Sonali Bank Bhabon Local Office on Sunday. Deputy Managing Director Md. Idris, Md. Murshedul Kabir, Genarel Managers, senior officials and employees were present maintaining social distance and health security in deed.       photo: Bank



