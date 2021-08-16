15th August events

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam (2nd from left), Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman (middle), along with the directors of chamber participating at a prayer session organized to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 46th martyrdom, at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Sunday, August 15.Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah along with General Managers, senior officials and employees placing floral wrath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of National Mourning Day at GTCL Head office on Sunday.Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission senior officials and employees are paying tribute to Bangabandhu by placing floral wrath at his memorial on Sunday. Later a Doa Mahfil was also organised on the occasion of National Mourning Day and 46th Martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.