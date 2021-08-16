Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SPARRSO holds discussion meeting on National Mourning Day

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

SPARRSO holds discussion meeting on National Mourning Day

SPARRSO holds discussion meeting on National Mourning Day

On the occasion of 47th Martyrdom Anniversary and National Mourning Day of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Great Architect of Independence; several programmes like holding the national flag at half-mast, wearing a black badge, laying a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu, showing a documentary (Oshmapto Mohakabbo) on the life of Bangabandhu, discussion meeting and prayer Mahfil were held at Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) on Sunday.
These programmes and discussion meetings with prayer were held in separate rooms on virtual platforms in compliance with proper hygiene rules while maintaining a safe distance.
Mizanur Rahman (Additional Secretary to the government), Chairman of SPARRSO presided over the discussion meeting.
The keynote address was delivered by Mr. Md. Zafar Ullah Khan (Joint Secretary to the Government), Member (Application) of SPARRSO. In his article on "Mourning August and Breaking the Dreams of Bengalis", he gave a detailed account of the dreams cherished in the formation of Nation by Bangbandhu.
Mizanur Rahman, Chairman of SPARRSO and President of the Discussion Meeting, paid deep respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other family members on the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and prayed for the forgiveness of their souls.
He called upon all to work with intellect, wisdom and patriotism from their respective positions by remembering the non-communal thoughts of Bangabandhu and presenting the visionary thoughts of the Father of the Nation in the course of time. At the end of the discussion, prayers were offered for the forgiveness of the souls of all the martyrs who were martyred on August 15, including the Father of the Nation, and for the continuation of the ongoing development of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
15th August events
German party urges higher tariffs on Chinese imports
Pfizer, Moderna reaping billions from Covid-19 vaccine booster market
Govt giving importance to post-pandemic investment
SPARRSO holds discussion meeting on National Mourning Day
Pakistan becomes smartphone exporter
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones


Latest News
Authority places lighted buoy to protect Padma Bridge from ferries
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 700
AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul
BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year
City Bank files case for news involving its MD and Pori Moni
Those who deny Bangabandhu shouldn’t have right to do politics: Hasan
AL leader Dipu gives cash assistance among patients at Sonargaon
National Mourning Day observed with due respect
At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
Afghan President resigns, flees to Tajikistan
Most Read News
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Obituary
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
Ctg couple commits suicide
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft