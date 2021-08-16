

SPARRSO holds discussion meeting on National Mourning Day

These programmes and discussion meetings with prayer were held in separate rooms on virtual platforms in compliance with proper hygiene rules while maintaining a safe distance.

Mizanur Rahman (Additional Secretary to the government), Chairman of SPARRSO presided over the discussion meeting.

The keynote address was delivered by Mr. Md. Zafar Ullah Khan (Joint Secretary to the Government), Member (Application) of SPARRSO. In his article on "Mourning August and Breaking the Dreams of Bengalis", he gave a detailed account of the dreams cherished in the formation of Nation by Bangbandhu.

Mizanur Rahman, Chairman of SPARRSO and President of the Discussion Meeting, paid deep respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other family members on the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and prayed for the forgiveness of their souls.

He called upon all to work with intellect, wisdom and patriotism from their respective positions by remembering the non-communal thoughts of Bangabandhu and presenting the visionary thoughts of the Father of the Nation in the course of time. At the end of the discussion, prayers were offered for the forgiveness of the souls of all the martyrs who were martyred on August 15, including the Father of the Nation, and for the continuation of the ongoing development of the country.



