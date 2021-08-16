Pakistan becomes smartphone exporter

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15: Pakistan has become exporter of 4G smartphones by sending first-ever shipment tagged 'Manufactured in Pakistan' to the United Arab Emirates.

The first consignment of 5,500 mobile sets of 4G smartphones manufactured by Inovi Telecom was exported to the UAE on Friday.

However, the local manufacturers of mobile phone sets have stressed the need for an export supportive policy, allowing Pakistan to beat competitors in the Middle East region.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Saturday congratulated the company for the achievement and hoped the exports of smart phones would increase further. "This is the result of concerted efforts for the development of mobile device manufacturing ecosystem in the country," said the regulator in a statement. First consignment of 5,500 4G sets shipped to UAE

Inovi Telecom Pvt Ltd was issued authorisation for mobile device manufacturing in April and it has managed to fulfill its first export order within four months. Chief Executive Zeeshan MianNoor said that their main target was to penetrate in low-end markets of Middle East including Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

"We are manufacturing the Chinese brands and there are a large number of expat workers in the Gulf countries," he said, adding the hi-end consumers of Gulf countries prefer top world class mobile brands and we should not even try to get involved in that market."

He said that the mass market of Gulf countries was their primary target, while the ordinary citizens of Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan too preferred mobile sets up to $100 each. Dawn





