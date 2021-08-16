Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has recently begun the next chapter in foldable innovation on August 11 last, with two top-notch smartphones - Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G - combining craftsmanship and flagship innovations to cater to the needs of the foldable users.

Both devices are premium foldable smartphones. The third generation of these category-defining devices incorporates key improvements that Samsung foldable users have asked for - more durable with more optimized foldable experiences. From iconic design to immersive entertainment, Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 offer users unique new ways to work, watch, and play, says a press release.

Z Fold3 comes with a 7.6-inch1 Infinity Flex Display for theater-like viewing experiences, the first-ever S Pen2 support on a foldable device to help the users tap into their productivity and creativity, Flex mode features to multitask, sleek and pocketable design, enhanced camera features, and a larger Cover Screen3 built for quick use on the go. This phone is available in three timeless colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.









