Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:09 AM
Home Business

BGMEA stands beside ailing photographer Chanchal Mahmood

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2
Business Desk

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed flanked by BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Tanvir Ahmed and Abdullah Hil Rakib, Giant Group Director Sharmeen Hassan Tithi, renowned actress Sadia Islam Mou and fashion designer Biplob Saha, handing over a cheque for Taka 5 lakh to the wife of renowned fashion photographer Chanchal Mahmood in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has stepped forward with financial support to renowned photographer Chanchal Mahmood who has been undergoing treatment at a hospital after suffering a heart attack.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over a cheque of Taka 5 lakh to the wife of Chanchal Mahmood, widely considered as one of the most accomplished fashion photographers in the country.
As an ardent follower of Bangabandhu's ideology Chanchal Mahmood always wears black attires since the death of Bangabandhu in protest of the brutal killing.
BGMEA extended the assistance to the ailing photographer on August 14, the month of mourning for the people of Bangladesh as Bangabandu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his family members were assassinated on  August 15, 1975.
As a trade association BGMEA works for the development of the ready-made garment industry which is making a difference to millions of lives in Bangladesh.
Going beyond business promotion, BGMEA also believes in responsibility towards society and is actively engaged in activities for the greater good of the society.
Considering the unprecedented crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh, BGMEA came up with its limited resources to extend its support to frontliners and the poor people who were hit hard.
It donated PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to healthcare providers and also distributed food items among poor people who amid locked down were passing a miserable life.
BGMEA donated Taka 6 crore to the Prime Minister's fund to help the poor affected by Covid fallout. The trade association also donated 15 German-made high flow nasal cannula with BiPAP and 50 thousand masks to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital to meet the needs of patients.
Besides, BGMEA donated more 10 lakh pieces of face masks to frontliners including healthcare providers, law enforcement agencies, Directorate General of Health Services, customs, sea port, airport, Dhaka North City Coportation, Dhaka South City Corporation, Gazipur City Corporation and Chattogram City Corporation etc.
BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Tanvir Ahmed and Abdullah Hil Rakib, Director of Giant Group Sharmeen Hassan Tithi, renowned actress Sadia Islam Mou and fashion designer Biplob Saha were also present on the occasion.


