80pc BSCIC estate implementation complete in Rajshahi



Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by BSCIC Director (Engineering and Project Implementation) Ataur Rahman Siddiqui and other officials visit Rajshahi BSCIC Industrial Estate-2 at Paba upazila on Saturday.

Development works of the second industrial estate are progressing fast despite the Covid-19 pandemic in Rajshahi aimed at generating employment opportunities for 10,000 more people. The estate is being developed on 50 acres of land at Parila Kechuatoil, Uzirpukur and Lalitahar areas under Paba upazila in the district under a project titled "Rajshahi BSCIC Industrial Estate-2".

BSCIC, Rajshahi Regional Office has been implementing the project setting a target of developing 296 plots for accommodating 250 industrial units coupled with generating employment opportunities.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by BSCIC Director (Engineering and Project Implementation) Ataur Rahman Siddiqui visited the project site on Saturday.

BSCIC Deputy General Manager Jafar Bayezid, FBCCI Director Shamsuzzaman Awal, Assistant Engineer of the project Fahad Rezwan and BSCIC Industrial Estate Officer Anwarul Azim were present on the occasion.

Mayor Liton said the project is being implemented as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Rajshahi people.

The development works are being implemented with involvement of around Taka 172 crore including Taka 105 crore for land development that will also help flourish the industrial sector in the city and its outskirts.

Jafar Bayazid told BSS that earth dumping and leveling works were accomplished besides completion of ninety-five percent of boundary wall construction.

Various other scheduled infrastructure development works, including culverts, office building, internal roads, drains and water supply, are expected to be completed by the end of this year, he added. He said the government has taken the decision of providing industrial plots to the actual entrepreneurs as per the necessity.

Under the project, there will be three types of plots. The number of A-type industrial units is 83 having 6,000 square feet each while 89 units will be B-type with 4,500 square feet each and the remaining plots will be S-type with the size of 3,500-8,000 square feet.

The industrial plots will be developed considering the country's socio-economic condition and future necessity, as the entrepreneurs are expanding the SME gradually in the region, Jafar Bayazid added. BSS







