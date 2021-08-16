HungryNaki launches special monsoon campaign

Leading food delivery platform HungryNaki launched their unique season-special campaign on Thursday last to cherish the ongoing drizzly monsoon.

During the campaign customers are welcome to order for delicious meals and enjoy various lucrative discount offers. Not only that, medicine and grocery shopping are also now made cost-efficient with HungryNaki's Monsoon Campaign vouchers, says a press release.

The campaign slogan - "Brishti'r Amej'e, Pochhonder Khawa Hok HungryNaki'te" - totally justifies how it fulfills customers' lunchtime khichuri cravings or solitary savoring of a warm cup of coffee while relishing the wind, thunder, and storm outside.

HungryNaki has brought a whole set of voucher codes, so its users can eliminate the hassles of preparing food or buying medicines and groceries amid this rainy and pandemic-affected season.

The voucher code "HN40" gives BDT 40 off on BDT 120 for restaurant orders. Similarly, "HN100" gives BDT 100 off on BDT 450 for restaurant orders.

These vouchers can be obtained a maximum of 1 time per day. For medicines, users can use code "DPHARMA" and get BDT 40 off on BDT 500, without any daily usage limit and zero delivery charge. "DOKAN50" voucher can be obtained while placing grocery orders at HungryNaki to get BDT 50 discount on orders worth BDT 500 and above (Daily usage limit 1). The shipping charge for grocery orders is only BDT 19.

HungryNaki Monsoon Campaign has restaurant partners like BBQ Bangladesh, 7 dayz, Premium Sweets, American Burger, Sadia's Kitchen, Delifrance Bangladesh, and ARAX Bangladesh; providing various discounts ranging from BDT 70 to 150 depending on order value. All the offers under this campaign shall be valid till August 31.

HungryNaki CMO Mashrur Hasan Mim felt that the campaign holds the potential to present something new to the users. "We Bengalis are, by our very nature, avid admirers of steamy, freshly cooked foods. And when rain outside accompanies our lunch breaks, it feels like a near-perfect combo. To make this combo a perfect one, HungryNaki has introduced the Monsoon Campaign for its beloved users!"

Customers can enjoy prepayment offers from bKash and SSLCOMMERZ. bKash is providing 10% cashback upto BDT 50 per transaction and BDT 100 per week cash back limits till 14th August, while SSLCOMMERZ offers a 20% discount (on condition) up to BDT 150 for the entire month.









