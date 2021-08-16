

Call for easing regulations to foster e-comm

A huge discount-giving model based on short-term investment may earn a bad name for the burgeoning industry, according to stakeholders.

They underscored the need for timely intervention of the government to stop such unsustainable e-commerce model and make way for a sustainable and customer-friendly digital business. Industry leaders suggested that the government be cautious about too many regulations which might harm the market's expansion.

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) hosted the event styled 'Building a Sustainable Ecosystem for e-Commerce'. In his opening remarks, DCCI president Rizwan Rahman said e-commerce ecosystem has witnessed a massive vibe in the recent past.

"Although we've seen some challenges facing the sector recently, a sustainable development will come in the sector with the intervention of the government, regulators and stakeholders."

Transactions in the e-commerce sector were about $2.0 billion in 2020, which might increase up to $2.5 billion this year, Mr Rahman said.

Even Facebook-based f-commerce transactions were an estimated Tk 3.20 billion in 2020, he added, citing an estimated data. Rahman further said that 15-per cent VAT imposed on the sector might hamper the growth of small investors in this sector.

"Moreover, if international market leaders like Amazon come in our market," he says, "it may create opportunity for local CMSME traders and manufacturers."

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh saids the private sector was playing a dominant role in the economy. In e-commerce, reliability is the key issue to help this sector grow, he adds.

Ghosh said the government does not want to impose strong regulations on the sector so that small entrepreneurs can come on board easily.

"Recently, escrow system to see compliance has been introduced but the number of transactions dropped." The secretary, therefore, recognised the need for a coordinated platform to overview the compliance issue. He requested consumers not to be greedy or discount-hunters.

Barrister KM Tanjib-ul-Alam, head of Tanjib Alam and Associates, underscored the importance of reliability for a sustainable market. For sustainability, he says, repeat customers are needed. "Depending on only discount hunters and for a few opportunists, the market may be hampered." The noted lawyer suggested the government frame a policy guideline with scope of reward and punishment.

Pathao President Fahim Ahmed, Eastern Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Khorshed Anwar, Daraz Bangladesh Chief Operating Officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Nagad Chief Information Officer Ashish Chakraborty, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh General Secretary Muhammed Abdul Wahed Tomal, East West University Economics Teacher Prof AK Enamul Haque, DCCI Director Khairul Majid Mahmud, former Director Sameer Sattar and former Vice-President Riyadh Hossain also spoke in the webinar. DCCI Senior Vice-President NKA Mobin gave a vote of thanks.







