BEPZA pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam along with high officials pose for photograph after placing wreath at the mural of the Bangladesh Founder Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on National Mourning Day in a befitting manner.
The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam along with high officials placed wreath at the mural of great architecture of independence and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka Sunday, August 15 morning. During this time Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury including General Managers of the Executive Office were present.
Commemorating the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and his family members who embraced martyrdom, BEPZA kept national flag half-mast on 15 August early morning at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. Remembering the day, BEPZA organized discussion meeting, documentary film show and Doa Mahfil after Zuhr prayer in the Executive Office.
In the discussion meeting, life and political activities of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was discussed in details and screening some documentary film that created on his life and works. All levels of officers and employees of BEPZA attended the discussion meeting. Besides this, Banner on National Mourning Day and documentary film on Bangabandhu's life & works and historical events memoirs are displayed through digital screen in the main entrance of BEPZA Complex.
Simultaneously, eight EPZs under BEPZA i.e. Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee, Karnaphuli EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone also observed the day with due respect. The Zones kept the national flag half-mast on 15 August early morning and offered Doa Mahfil after Zuhr prayer. Moreover, Billboards on National Mourning Day are placed in the main roads of the zones. Also Documentary Film on life & works and historical quotations & photographs of Bangabandhu are displayed through digital screen in the main entrance of the zones.


