BKMEA inks MoU with Pathfinder Int’l

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pathfinder International to work together on raising awareness about family planning and healthcare for knitwear workers.

BKMEA Directors Fazle Shamim Ehsan and Akhtar Hossain Apurbo and Senior Country Director of Pathfinder International Caroline Crosby, Family planning specialist Mahbub Ul Alam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at BKMEA office on Saturday, said a press release.

The project will end on June 30, 2023. The project will create family planning corners in BKMEA member factories where master trainers will be created by specialist doctors and nurses. They will provide information on important topics including- family planning, birth control methods, health awareness, hygiene among the workers.

BKMEA Director Fazle Shamim Ehsan said family planning is an important consideration for BKMEA to make the knitwear industry more productive. Bangladesh has already been listed as a developing country. The knitwear-industry can play a big role in making it to the list of developed countries within a short time, he added. The event was attended by senior officials from BKMEA and Pathfinder International, among others.











