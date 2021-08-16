Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA observes National Mourning Day

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

BGMEA observes National Mourning Day

BGMEA observes National Mourning Day

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) observed the National Mourning Day-2021 and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The first part of the programme began in the morning on the premises of Sparrow Apparels where BGMEA leaders led by President Faruque Hassan paid homage to the architect of the country's independence by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu. They also planted trees on the factory premises.  
BGMEA  Vice  President  Miran  Ali,  Directors  Asif  Ashraf,  Tanvir  Ahmed,  Abdullah  Hil  Rakib,  Haroon  Ar  Rashid, Rajiv Chowdhury, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md. Imranur Rahman, former Member of
Parliament  and  Vice  Chairman  of  Sparrow  Group  Chayan  Islam,  Managing  Director  of  Sparrow  Group Shovon Islam, and Director of Giant Group Sharmeen Hassan Tithi were also present on the occasion.
Later food was distributed among the orphans at Shahabuddin Hafizia Madrasa and Orphanage in Gazipur.  They also took part in prayers seeking forgiveness and peace for Bangabandhu and his family members who were brutally murdered in the dark night of 15 August in 1975.
They also attended and spoke in a discussion organized on the occasion of the National Mourning Day. In his remarks BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the killers were able to murder Bangabandhu but they  could not kill his dreams and ideals. The "Sonar Bangla" as dreamt by Bangabandhu is now becoming a reality  under  the  prudent  and  visionary  leadership  of  his  daughter,  Honorable  Prime  Minister  of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina.  
"Bangladesh is now a role model in the world in terms of exports, investment, poverty reduction, per capita  income  and  GDP  growth.  In  its  journey  towards  development  Bangladesh  reached  a  significant
milestone by qualifying to graduate into a developing nation from a Least Developed Country (LDC)," he said.
The RMG sector has played a major role in Bangladesh's economic transformation, export growth and women empowerment to uplift the entire nation, he added.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry would continue to make contribution in building "Sonar Bangla" as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. At  the end of the  program  BGMEA  leaders  handed  over  clothing  to  the  persons  in charge  of managing Kazibari graveyard in the area for burying unidentified bodies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
15th August events
German party urges higher tariffs on Chinese imports
Pfizer, Moderna reaping billions from Covid-19 vaccine booster market
Govt giving importance to post-pandemic investment
SPARRSO holds discussion meeting on National Mourning Day
Pakistan becomes smartphone exporter
Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones


Latest News
Authority places lighted buoy to protect Padma Bridge from ferries
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 700
AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul
BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year
City Bank files case for news involving its MD and Pori Moni
Those who deny Bangabandhu shouldn’t have right to do politics: Hasan
AL leader Dipu gives cash assistance among patients at Sonargaon
National Mourning Day observed with due respect
At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
Afghan President resigns, flees to Tajikistan
Most Read News
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Obituary
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
Ctg couple commits suicide
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft