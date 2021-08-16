Video
BD tax collection rose by 21pc toTk2.61t in FY’21

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

The National Bureau of Revenue (NBR) collected Tk 2.61 trillion tax in the last fiscal year (FY) 2020-21, which was 21 per cent higher than the amount collected in the previous FY. However, the collection was short of the target of Tk3.01 trillion.
The increment in collection was possible due to massive mobilisation of corporate and withholding tax, a board meeting of the NBR held with NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem in the chair reviewed the latest data.
Though the collection fell short of the target, tax officials and economists have appreciated the NBR's efforts for registering higher internal revenue under a very difficult situation.
The tax collection growth was two-fold in FY '21 against its average growth of 10 per cent during the last FYs. The customs wing posted the highest 27.41 per cent growth last FY followed by income tax 20 per cent and VAT 15.44 per cent. In FY 2019-20, the customs and VAT wings had posted a negative growth of 4.48 per cent and 3.11 per cent respectively while the income tax grew by only 3.99 per cent.
The VAT wing collected highest revenue worth Tk 975.07 billion, followed by income tax and travel tax Tk 867.2 billion and customs wing Tk 771.50 billion.
The original target for the last FY was Tk 3.30 trillion, which was later revised down to Tk 3.01 trillion. In FY 2019-20, the NBR collected Tk 2.18 trillion, registering a negative growth.


