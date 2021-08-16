Video
Monday, 16 August, 2021
Business

Traders can apply to import rice at reduced tax by Aug 15

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

After reducing rice imports tax to 15 per cent from 25 per cent, the government has fixed August 25 as the last date to apply for the intending importers.
The government has reduced the import duty to keep the prices stable for the staple in the local market. The reduced import duty will remain valid till October 30.
Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman, senior assistant secretary (foreign procurement) at the food ministry said on Sunday that the private organizations can apply accordingly. After the fixed date the list of the probable importers will be published after scrutiny, he said. The rice market has been volatile for a long time, even after harvesting the boro crop and coarse rice has been selling around Tk50 per kg, while fine varieties between Tk 60 and Tk 70 per kg.
Earlier, the import duty on rice was reduced to 25 per cent from 62.5 per cent last year to control market price.


