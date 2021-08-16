Tk 685.12cr project taken to uplift Madargonj-Dhanbari road

The government has under taken a project to widen Madarganj-Dhanbari road. The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry is advancing the proposal titled Madarganj-Koyra-Mansurnagar-Abdullah Mor Dhanbari Road Development project.

The total cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 685.12 crore. It aims at developing the road system to ensure movement of uninterrupted and congestion free traffic and safe road communication system through the development of 49 km road from Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur district to Dhanbari upazila of Tangail district.

According to the proposed expenditure, the cost of per kilometer road development will be Tk 13.98 crore which many say is highly inflated cost that needs to be reviewed

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) on August 16 last year discussed the project after receiving the proposal from the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. It has been recommended to present before the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with some changes.

The Department of Roads and Highways (RHD) will implement it by December 2023 starting from this year.

The length of Madarganj-Koyra Mansurnagar (Kazipur) -Abdullah Mor (Sarishabari)-Dhanbari road is 49 km. It connects Dhanbari upazila of Tangail district through Madarganj-Koyra-Kamarpara-Charjamira of Jamalpur district, Mansurnagar (Kazipur) Abdullah Mor and Kendua Bazar of Kazipur upazila of Sirajganj district.

The responsibility of the road was handed over from LGED to the Department of Roads and Highways in June 2019 as a district highway. Currently the road is unpaved, flood-damaged and built on weak foundations.

In addition, the road is old, narrow and its damaged bridges and culverts located at different points need to be repaired and improved. As a result, the region is lagging behind in education, agriculture and industry. The improved is expected to bring socio-economic change in the region.

The main project components include acquisition of 80 hectares of land, construction of 11.301 lakh cubic meters of road embankment, reconstruction of 42.80 km of surfing DBS course, development of 704.2 sq meters safe approach road, construction of 3.20 km of road.

It also include construction of bus-bay, 425.54 meter bridge construction, 371 meter RCC culvert construction, slope protection, RCC retaining wall, RCC cross drain and saucer drain will be constructed.

A member of the Planning Commission( Physical Infrastructure Division) Manunur Rashid said if the project is implemented it will help uninterrupted traffic and safe road communication from Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur district to Dhanbari upazila of Tangail district.

It will give impetus to industry and trade in the project area and lead to overall economic development.











