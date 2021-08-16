People won’t give up until fugitive killers face justice: Law Minister  

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said Awami League and people of Bangladesh will not give up until the execution of death sentences of the five fugitive killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is carried out.

The government has been giving all-out efforts to bring back the absconding killers to execute the apex court verdict, he said.

The Law Minister made the comment while speaking as chief guest at the inauguration of "Bangabandhu Gallery" at the Registration Complex in the capital's Tejgaon.

Adv Anisul Huq said the government is going to constitute a commission to identify the conspirators behind the killing of Bangabandhu and his family members on August 15 in 1975, which will be neutral.

The commission will be comprised of very important and responsible persons of the country that would identify the conspirators behind the killing of Bangabandhu and his family members, he said.








