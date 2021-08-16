4 fugitives will be brought back and executed, says Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, the four fugitives of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be brought back to the country soon and executed.

He made the remarks while addressing a function on the occasion of National Mourning Day at Dholaipara in the capital on Sunday. Shampur-Kadamtali Thana Jatiya Party has organized this programme.

The Home Minister said, "Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already ensured the verdict of the killers of Bangabandhu. But we have not yet confirmed the punishment of four of the killers.

"Among them one stays in the United State of America (Rashed Chowdhury) and another one stays in Canada (Nur Chowdhury). We are in close talks with the government of those countries. We think we can bring them back very soon," Home Minister said and added, "We are also looking for the other two. We will bring them to the country at any time by identifying them and we will arrange for their punishment (death penalty)."

However, the verdict of five murders of Bangabandhu has not been implemented yet. Fugitives are Rashed Chowdhury, Nur Chowdhury, Shariful Haque Dalim, Colonel Rashid and Muslehuddin Risaldar.









