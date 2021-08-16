Video
Bangabandhu took up programmes for a pollution-free country: Minister

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Shahab Uddin on Sunday said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took up various programmes to give the people of the country a healthy, beautiful, pollution free and livable environment.  
He launched the Pollution Control Programme by issuing the 'Water Pollution Control Ordinance-1973'.  But he could not fulfill his dream as he was killed by anti-independence conspirators in 1975.  
The government of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who inherited his blood, is working relentlessly to build a pollution-free Bangladesh to fulfill Bangabandhu's dream.
He made the remarks while addressing a virtual discussion meeting and prayer mahfil organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the occasion of the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 'National Mourning Day'.
 Begum Habibun Nahar, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, addressed the meeting as a special guest while Secretary Md. Mostafa Kamal presided over the program.   
Officials and employees of the ministry and its subordinate agencies joined the meeting online.
The Environment Minister said it was a matter of great sorrow that while he was working tirelessly to turn the war-torn beloved motherland into the golden Bengal of his dreams, some misguided army members conspired against the independence movement on the night of 15 August 1975 and killed him ruthlessly with his family members.
 He said Bangabandhu dreamed of a state that would have a dignified position among the developed civilized nations of the world in terms of prosperity and dignity.  
The Minister said true respect would be paid to the Father of the Nation if all could work together to fulfill the dream of the Father of the Nation and make the country a happy and prosperous Bangladesh free from hunger, poverty, communalism, terrorism and militancy.
After the discussion, a prayer mahfil was held seeking forgiveness of the souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of 15 August.  
Prior to the meeting, the Environment Minister planted a tree sapling at the Forest Department in memory of the martyrs.






