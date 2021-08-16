AL demands inquiry panel to unearth plot



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other central leaders of the party place wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 on the National Mourning Day and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation. photo : Observer

The party also demanded formation of a separate inquiry commission to unearth the entire plot behind the August 15 carnage. AL General Secretary Minister Obaidul Quader emphasized this while talking to newsmen after paying homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi-32.

Quader said, "The mastermind killers of Bangabandhu were executed through trial. But, beyond them, those, who were conspirators, must be found out and exposed to justice by forming a commission."

Mentioning that the new generation cannot be kept in the dark in this regard, he said, "That's why the intriguers should be unmasked." "The execution of the killers has been carried out. The process of bringing back the fugitive killers is underway," Quader added.

AL Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, among others, were present.

After paying tributes from AL, the leaders and activists of Krishak League, Mahila Awami League, Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Juba Mahila League, Chhatra League and other front and associate organizations of AL paid homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Dhaka North and South City Corporation, different ministries, governmental and non-government organizations and social bodies also paid homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation.

Meanwhile, a delegation of AL central committee paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 10:00am and offer prayer seeking eternal peace of his departed soul.

Marking the day, the national and party flags hoisted atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and central party office including all party offices across the country at sunrise. Different unites of AL, Juba League and Swechchhasebak League distributed food items among people. AL will also hold a discussion at 3:30pm at its central office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue today.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.







