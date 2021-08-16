Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL demands inquiry panel to unearth plot

Mourning Day observed

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other central leaders of the party place wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 on the National Mourning Day and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation. photo : Observer

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other central leaders of the party place wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 on the National Mourning Day and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation. photo : Observer

Awami League (AL) on Sunday observed the National Mourning Day and 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members in a somber mood.
The party also demanded formation of a separate inquiry commission to unearth the entire plot behind the August 15 carnage. AL General Secretary Minister Obaidul Quader emphasized this while talking to newsmen after paying homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi-32.
Quader said, "The mastermind killers of Bangabandhu were executed through trial. But, beyond them, those, who were conspirators, must be found out and exposed to justice by forming a commission."
Mentioning that the new generation cannot be kept in the dark in this regard, he said, "That's why the intriguers should be unmasked." "The execution of the killers has been carried out. The process of bringing back the fugitive killers is underway," Quader added.
AL Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, among others, were present.
After paying tributes from AL, the leaders and activists of Krishak League, Mahila Awami League, Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Juba Mahila League, Chhatra League and other front and associate organizations of AL paid homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu.
Dhaka North and South City Corporation, different ministries, governmental and non-government organizations and social bodies also paid homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation.
Meanwhile, a delegation of AL central committee paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 10:00am and offer prayer seeking eternal peace of his departed soul.
Marking the day, the national and party flags hoisted atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and central party office including all party offices across the country at sunrise. Different unites of AL, Juba League and Swechchhasebak League distributed food items among people. AL will also hold a discussion at 3:30pm at its central office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue today.
AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
27 Rohingyas missing after boat sinks near refugee island
People won’t give up until fugitive killers face justice: Law Minister  
Erosion by the Teesta River has taken a serious turn
4 fugitives will be brought back and executed, says Home Minister
Bangabandhu took up programmes for a pollution-free country: Minister
AL demands inquiry panel to unearth plot
Road accidents kill 14 in 3 dists
Govt to explore ways to bring back fugitives from abroad


Latest News
Authority places lighted buoy to protect Padma Bridge from ferries
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 700
AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul
BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year
City Bank files case for news involving its MD and Pori Moni
Those who deny Bangabandhu shouldn’t have right to do politics: Hasan
AL leader Dipu gives cash assistance among patients at Sonargaon
National Mourning Day observed with due respect
At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
Afghan President resigns, flees to Tajikistan
Most Read News
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Obituary
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
Ctg couple commits suicide
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft