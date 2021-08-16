Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Road accidents kill 14 in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Fourteen people, including three children, were killed in road accidents in three districts in the last two days.
A passenger microbus lost control on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway at Chakaria in Cox's Bazar and fell into a pond. Five people died on the spot.
Medical Officer of the Chakaria Hospital Riasad Azim Siddiqui said, the dead bodies of five people were brought to the hospital from the spot. Two more children died after being brought to the hospital. A few more injured were given treatment.
Chakaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shaker Muhammad Zubair told the Daily Observer that the accident took place at around 10:00am on Sunday in Fashiakhali of Chakaria.
Bodies of Hajera Begum, 55, Purma, 30, her two-year-old child Sarthak, Ratan Vijay, 55, and his wife Madhumita, 45, were identified.  Identity of the other dead person was not found as of filing this report.
Six people died and twelve others were injured in another road accident in Trishal, Mymensingh. Twelve injured people were treated at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.  
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bara Dighirpar area around 8:30pm on Saturday.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Trishal Police Station Main Uddin said three people died on the spot, two died on the way to hospital and one died while taking treatment.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
27 Rohingyas missing after boat sinks near refugee island
People won’t give up until fugitive killers face justice: Law Minister  
Erosion by the Teesta River has taken a serious turn
4 fugitives will be brought back and executed, says Home Minister
Bangabandhu took up programmes for a pollution-free country: Minister
AL demands inquiry panel to unearth plot
Road accidents kill 14 in 3 dists
Govt to explore ways to bring back fugitives from abroad


Latest News
Authority places lighted buoy to protect Padma Bridge from ferries
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 700
AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul
BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year
City Bank files case for news involving its MD and Pori Moni
Those who deny Bangabandhu shouldn’t have right to do politics: Hasan
AL leader Dipu gives cash assistance among patients at Sonargaon
National Mourning Day observed with due respect
At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
Afghan President resigns, flees to Tajikistan
Most Read News
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Obituary
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
Ctg couple commits suicide
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft