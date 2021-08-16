Road accidents kill 14 in 3 dists

Fourteen people, including three children, were killed in road accidents in three districts in the last two days.

A passenger microbus lost control on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway at Chakaria in Cox's Bazar and fell into a pond. Five people died on the spot.

Medical Officer of the Chakaria Hospital Riasad Azim Siddiqui said, the dead bodies of five people were brought to the hospital from the spot. Two more children died after being brought to the hospital. A few more injured were given treatment.

Chakaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shaker Muhammad Zubair told the Daily Observer that the accident took place at around 10:00am on Sunday in Fashiakhali of Chakaria.

Bodies of Hajera Begum, 55, Purma, 30, her two-year-old child Sarthak, Ratan Vijay, 55, and his wife Madhumita, 45, were identified. Identity of the other dead person was not found as of filing this report.

Six people died and twelve others were injured in another road accident in Trishal, Mymensingh. Twelve injured people were treated at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bara Dighirpar area around 8:30pm on Saturday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Trishal Police Station Main Uddin said three people died on the spot, two died on the way to hospital and one died while taking treatment.










