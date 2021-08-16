Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Thousands join convoy protests against Thai PM

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BANGKOK, Aug 15: Thousands of protesters in cars and on bikes massed in Bangkok's central shopping district Sunday, one of several mobile rallies across Thailand demanding Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha resign over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The kingdom is grappling with its worst outbreak so far, registering record numbers of daily infections each week as hospitals struggle to cope. In total, it has reported more than 907,000 cases and 7,551 deaths from Covid-19.
A sluggish vaccine roll-out -- coupled with financial woes from weeks-long restrictions on businesses -- has fanned anger at Prayut's administration.
Sparked by concerns about public gatherings spreading the virus, protesters have in recent weeks turned to organising massive car convoys at major intersections -- thus clogging up Bangkok's already traffic-choked streets.
Thousands turned up in their cars and motorbikes Sunday in at least three rallies across the Thai capital -- with the largest near Bangkok's gleaming shopping malls, empty in recent weeks.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thousands join convoy protests against Thai PM
Who's who behind Taliban leadership
Death toll from Turkey floods rises to 58
KU VC inaugurates a three day art exhibition
43 held for selling, consuming drugs
In the West, a connection between Covid and wildfires
BD an attractive place for investment: Tipu
As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality


Latest News
Authority places lighted buoy to protect Padma Bridge from ferries
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 700
AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul
BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year
City Bank files case for news involving its MD and Pori Moni
Those who deny Bangabandhu shouldn’t have right to do politics: Hasan
AL leader Dipu gives cash assistance among patients at Sonargaon
National Mourning Day observed with due respect
At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
Afghan President resigns, flees to Tajikistan
Most Read News
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Obituary
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
Ctg couple commits suicide
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft