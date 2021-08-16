Death toll from Turkey floods rises to 58

ISTANBUL, Aug 15: Turkey battled disaster on two fronts on Saturday with eight people dying when a fire-fighting aircraft crashed and rescuers racing to find survivors of flash floods in the north that have killed at least 58.

Ankara and Moscow announced that all eight people on the Russian plane had perished on the fire-fighting mission. The air tragedy came just as Turkey was gaining control of hundreds of wildfires that killed eight people and destroyed swathes of forest along the scenic southern coast.

Scientists believe such natural disasters are becoming more intense and frequent because of global warming caused by polluting emissions. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erodgan saying "the pain of this loss unites us". -AFP





