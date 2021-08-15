257 more dengue infected hospitalized





Country recorded detection of 257 more dengue infected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 219 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 38 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,040. Of them, 954 patients are taking treatment from

different hospitals in the capital while 86 are taking outside the capital.

At least 3,244 people were hospitalized in August so far. The number was 2,286 in July, 272 in June and 43 in May.

According to the statistics, a total of 5,902 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country from January 1 this year to Saturday, August 14, of the total. Among them, 4,516 patients have returned home after recovery.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has so far recorded 24 suspected dengue deaths this year.