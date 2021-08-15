Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

257 more dengue infected hospitalized

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Staff Correspondent



Country recorded detection of 257 more dengue infected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 219 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 38 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,040. Of them, 954 patients are taking treatment from
different hospitals in the capital while 86 are taking outside the capital.
At least 3,244 people were hospitalized in August so far. The number was 2,286 in July, 272 in June and 43 in May.
According to the statistics, a total of 5,902 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country from January 1 this year to Saturday, August 14, of the total. Among them, 4,516 patients have returned home after recovery.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has so far recorded 24 suspected dengue deaths this year.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
257 more dengue infected hospitalized
Slide in C-19 deaths, infections continues
AL leaders for posthumous trial of Zia
No commission to identify plotters in 4 years
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
‘Surokkha’ attacked, 27 data set-ups under cyber threat: Palak
10 lakh doses of Sinopharm C-19 vaccine arrives as gift


Latest News
Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry route resumes after 12 hrs
Covid claims 25 more lives in Mymensingh hospital
Physician found dead in Jashore house
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Two killed by lightning strike in Bogura
Root's 180* edges England ahead against India in 2nd Test
Global COVID cases approaching 207 mln as concerns mount over Delta variant
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
Hong Kong sees record population decline
Two-year-old dies choking on chewing gum and lychees
Most Read News
Staying healthy after 40
Man electrocuted in Joypurhat
Obituary
BCC earns record revenue
Banglabazar terminal to be shifted
US OKs booster jabs
Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32
Federer’s returning date uncertain
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman
Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft