Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:44 AM
Home Front Page

Slide in C-19 deaths, infections continues

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 178 more deaths from coroanvirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, the lowest in the last 22 days. The death tally now stands at 23,988. Some 6,885 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,412,218.       
However, 7,805 patients have recovered by this time, taking the recovery rate to 90.73 per cent and the total number of recovery to 1,281,328, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 20.66 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.86 per cent and the death rate at 1.70 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 33,330 samples.
According to division,  Dhaka saw the highest 67 deaths, followed by Chattogram 45, Khulna23, Rajshahi14, Sylhet11, Barishal seven, Rangpur six, and Mymensingh five.
Among the 178 deceased, 109 were men and 69 women.
However, the country's maiden case was reported
on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.3 million lives and infected over 207 million people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 185 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The virus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


