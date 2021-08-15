AL leaders for posthumous trial of Zia

The country is going to observe the 46th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 'National Mourning Day'. The ruling Awami League (AL) demanded to bring BNP to justice and posthumous trial of its founder Major General Ziaur Rahman for giving political shelter and rehabilitation to the killers of Bangabandhu and his family members.

While talking to the Daily Observer the senior AL leaders on Saturday

expressed their expectations and they identified the day August 15 in 1975 as a day of perfidy in the history of Bengali nation.

At the same time, Bangladesh Awami Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, elder son of Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni who is one of the martyrs of August 15, also demanded Ziaur Rahman's posthumous trial regarding the August carnage.

Senior leader and AL's Advisory Council member Amir Hossain Amu said, "Now it is the demand of the time to bring those who made the blueprint of Bangabandhu's assassination to face justice."

He demanded that the perpetrators of the brutal murder of Bangabandhu and his family be brought to justice by forming a judicial inquiry or commission.

"Bangabandhu was a victim of domestic and international conspiracies to bring Bangladesh back to the ideology of Pakistan. They need to be judged to expose those conspirators to the next generation," Amu added.

Meanwhile AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader criticized the observance of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's birthday as she has six different birth dates, terming the matter as a mockery.

Quader said, "Khaleda Zia used to do mockery with the nation every year by celebrating fake birthday on August 15 which is observed as 'National Mourning Day'."

"The evil forces did not stop with the brutal massacre on August 15, they also killed four national leaders in jail on November 3 to make the nation leaderless. 'Dhaka grenade attack' on August 21, 2004 targeting Awami League President Sheikh Hasina is also connected to the August massacre," he added.

AL Presidium member Abdur Rahman said, "Whenever August comes before us then darkness falls. The history of a bloody betrayal comes to the fore. During August we actually smell of conspiracy."

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim also claimed BNP's trial for killing Bangabandhu and his family, sponsoring those involved in the subsequent killings and rehabilitating them in politics.

Nasim said, "Ziaur Rahman was involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu. He later formed a political party called BNP by nurturing the murderers and anti-independence activists politically. The BNP has to be judged to erase this scandalous chapter of the country's history."

"Ziaur Rahman patronized the killers and rehabilitated them. Bangabandhu's assassins later declared in the local and international media that 'we have killed Bangabandhu, no one has the power to judge us. Ziaur Rahman with us and he has given us indemnity.' Ziaur Rahman gave jobs to the killers in different consulates," he added.

At the same time, Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash also demanded Ziaur Rahman's posthumous trial.

He said, "The killer Zia was involved in this murder. That is why we are demanding Zia's posthumous trial."

"This defeated force is still active to detriment the whole country. We should protect our present and future generations from them and from their thoughts," he added.













