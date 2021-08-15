No commission to identify plotters in 4 years

Although four years have passed since an idea floated that the government would constitute a commission to identify the masterminds behind the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, it has not yet been formed.

No effective step was taken by the concerned authorities during this time despite the decision was highly acclaimed by various intellectual and professional bodies of the country.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were brutally killed by some disgruntled army members on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975. Thirty-five years later, in

2010, several killers were hanged for their alleged involvement in that barbaric killing after the country's apex court dismissed their review petitions.

In the verdict, the apex court had observed a political conspiracy behind the killings but the details did not come up.

Law ministry sources said, aiming to identify the perpetrators behind the killing of Bangabandhu, and unmask perpetrators to the future generations of the country, the government is going to form the commission.

The law ministry finalized an outline of the commission, but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has hampered on the process of the commission.

After the pandemic leaves, the commission would be unveiled and people of the country would be able to know about the outline, activities and members of this commission, sources said.

The idea of a commission was raised by law minister Anisul Huq on August 17 in 2017, in a program organised by the Directorate of Registration office in Dhaka on the occasion of National Morning Day.

Anisul Huq had told that the commission would be constituted soon to identify the conspirators behind the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15 in 1975.

On August 16, last year, he reiterated the necessity to form a commission to identify the perpetrators.

The minister on Thursday again mentioned to journalists that Ziaur Rahman's involvement in the killing of the country's founding President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members is as true as daylight.

'God willing, we would present all the evidence to prove Ziaur Rahman's involvement in the crime, before the commission,"he said.

There was a plot and we have to identify those conspirators and unmask them before the nation. We have had talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the process to identify conspirators and decided to form a commission, he said.







