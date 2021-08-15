

Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were brutally killed by some misguided army personnel on the dark night of August 15 in 1975 and this carnage is identified as the ugliest chapter of the nation's history.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, escaped the planned assassination with her sister Sheikh Rehana as they were staying abroad then.

Like previous years, the government, ruling Awami League (AL) and different political and socio-cultural organizations chalked out programmes to pay homage to the greatest son of the soil on the day of his martyrdom.

However, this year all programmes will be held by maintaining social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the country.

The nation started observing the month of mourning from August 1, recalling the most brutal killing in the history and renewing the pledge to safeguard the country's independence and sovereignty.

As part of the programme, the national flag will be hoisted half-mast at the buildings of all government, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions and private offices on the day, said an official handout in the capital.

Wreaths will be placed at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city and a munajat will be held there at 6:30am today.

The President and the Prime Minister will pay homage to the architect of the independence by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the capital.

A Guard of Honour will be presented by the Armed Forces and prayers will also be offered.

Wreaths will also be placed at the graves of Bangabandhu's martyred family members and other martyrs of August 15 at Banani Graveyard in the city and fateha and munajat will be offered there at 7:30am on the day.

A delegation of AL central committee will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 10:00am and offer prayer seeking eternal peace of his departed soul.

The Prime Minister is expected to pay homage to the architect of the independence by placing wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu while a Guard of Honour would also be presented by the Armed Forces.

To mark the National Mourning Day, special munajat will be offered at all mosques across the country after Zohr prayers while special prayers will take place at all temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship at convenient time.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will air special programmes in observance of the National Mourning day.

National newspapers and magazines will publish special supplements on the occasion.

Poster publication, its distribution and screening of documentary films on Bangabandhu will be made while necessary measures will be taken to put posters of National Mourning Day in important places including educational institutions or growth centres and those will be publicized through LED display board at different public places.

Posts and Telecommunication Division will send SMS by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to all mobile users describing the significance of the National Mourning Day.

Bangabandhu Memorial Museum may organize a lecture on the biography of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day using virtual platforms on request of the educational institutions, Shishu Academy and such institutions.

Discussions, poetry recitation, composition, painting competition, painting exhibition, hamd-naat and doa-mahfil on National Mourning Day will be arranged in all public and private primary schools, higher secondary schools, madrasas, colleges, medical colleges and other educational institutions including universities.

In line with the national programmes, different ministries and divisions, departments and agencies including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, the Ministry of Social Welfare, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Medical Education And Family Welfare Division will organise various programmes at their respective institutions, maintaining the social distancing and health guidelines.

Use of virtual platforms should get priority in holding Mourning Day programmes.

In accordance with the national programmes, district and upazila administrations will draw up their respective programmes, including discussions and doa mahfils, marking the National Mourning Day maintaining the social distancing.

Use of virtual platforms should get priority in holding those programmes and government officials must join the programmes at district and upazila levels.

District councils and municipalities will join the programmes to be organized by the district and upazila administrations while city corporations, municipalities and union parishads will also organize programmes coinciding with the national programmes, maintaining social distancing, to observe the National Mourning Day with due respect at their respective institutions.

Bangladesh missions abroad will also hoist the national flag half-mast and organize discussions marking the day.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the ruling Awami League (AL) has taken up programmes on a limited scale.

The national and party flags will be hoisted atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and central party office including all party offices across the country at sunrise.

AL leaders will pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman at 7:00am by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Road No 32, Dhanmondi.

AL Dhaka city units and all associate bodies of AL will also pay homage to Bangabandhu by maintaining health guidelines to marking the day.









