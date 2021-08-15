Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

President Md Abdul Hamid has said August 15 is regarded as a scandalous chapter in the history of Bengali nation as on this fateful night of 1975, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally assassinated along with most of his family members.
He said this in a message on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The President said the undisputed leader, the
greatest Bangalee of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally assassinated at his Dhanmondi residence by a group of killers with the direct and indirect connivance of anti-liberation forces on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.
Bangabandhu's wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russel and many of his close relatives were also killed along with him, he said adding that such a barbarous incident is rare not only in the history of Bangladesh but also in the history of the world.
"I, with a heavy heart, pay my deep homage to them and pray to the Almighty Allah for the eternal peace of the departed souls," he said.
Abdul Hamid said Bangabandhu was a visionary leader of the Bengali Nation and the architect of the country's independence.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called upon all for  turning the grief of the loss of Bangabandhu into strength to build a non-communal, hunger-poverty free prosperous Golden Bangladesh as dreamt by the Father of the Nation. She said this in a message on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  
"The 15 August is our National Mourning Day. On this day in 1975, the Greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation, President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members was brutally assassinated," she said.
The Prime Minister said eighteen members of the Father of the Nation's family including Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons-valiant Freedom Fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal, valiant Freedom Fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal and 10-year old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Abu Naser, youth leader valiant Freedom Fighter Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his pregnant wife Arzu Moni, peasant leader valiant Freedom Fighter Abdur Rab Serniabat, daughter Baby Serniabat, son Arif Serniabat, nephew journalist Shaheed Serniabat, grandson Sukanta Babu, and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu, among others, were killed by the heinous killers on that fateful night.
President's Military Secretary Brigadier General Jamil, on duty ASI of Special Branch of Police Siddiqur Rahman and army soldier Syed Mahbubul Haq were also murdered, she said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
257 more dengue infected hospitalized
Slide in C-19 deaths, infections continues
AL leaders for posthumous trial of Zia
No commission to identify plotters in 4 years
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
‘Surokkha’ attacked, 27 data set-ups under cyber threat: Palak
10 lakh doses of Sinopharm C-19 vaccine arrives as gift


Latest News
Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry route resumes after 12 hrs
Covid claims 25 more lives in Mymensingh hospital
Physician found dead in Jashore house
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Two killed by lightning strike in Bogura
Root's 180* edges England ahead against India in 2nd Test
Global COVID cases approaching 207 mln as concerns mount over Delta variant
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
Hong Kong sees record population decline
Two-year-old dies choking on chewing gum and lychees
Most Read News
Staying healthy after 40
Man electrocuted in Joypurhat
Obituary
BCC earns record revenue
Banglabazar terminal to be shifted
US OKs booster jabs
Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32
Federer’s returning date uncertain
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman
Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft