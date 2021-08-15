President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu

President Md Abdul Hamid has said August 15 is regarded as a scandalous chapter in the history of Bengali nation as on this fateful night of 1975, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally assassinated along with most of his family members.

He said this in a message on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The President said the undisputed leader, the

greatest Bangalee of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally assassinated at his Dhanmondi residence by a group of killers with the direct and indirect connivance of anti-liberation forces on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.

Bangabandhu's wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russel and many of his close relatives were also killed along with him, he said adding that such a barbarous incident is rare not only in the history of Bangladesh but also in the history of the world.

"I, with a heavy heart, pay my deep homage to them and pray to the Almighty Allah for the eternal peace of the departed souls," he said.

Abdul Hamid said Bangabandhu was a visionary leader of the Bengali Nation and the architect of the country's independence.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called upon all for turning the grief of the loss of Bangabandhu into strength to build a non-communal, hunger-poverty free prosperous Golden Bangladesh as dreamt by the Father of the Nation. She said this in a message on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The 15 August is our National Mourning Day. On this day in 1975, the Greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation, President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members was brutally assassinated," she said.

The Prime Minister said eighteen members of the Father of the Nation's family including Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons-valiant Freedom Fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal, valiant Freedom Fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal and 10-year old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Abu Naser, youth leader valiant Freedom Fighter Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his pregnant wife Arzu Moni, peasant leader valiant Freedom Fighter Abdur Rab Serniabat, daughter Baby Serniabat, son Arif Serniabat, nephew journalist Shaheed Serniabat, grandson Sukanta Babu, and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu, among others, were killed by the heinous killers on that fateful night.

President's Military Secretary Brigadier General Jamil, on duty ASI of Special Branch of Police Siddiqur Rahman and army soldier Syed Mahbubul Haq were also murdered, she said. -BSS















