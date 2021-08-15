Video
Govt to provide NID to citizens below 18

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Bangladeshis born before January 1, 2006, are likely to get a National Identity Card (NID Card) as the government is planning to bring citizens aged below 18 under its coverage collecting their details including birth information.
The decision was taken recently at a meeting of the National Identity Registration Wing of the Election Commission (EC), said Election Commission sources.
Following the decision, a proposal has been forwarded to the EC for its approval. Once, the EC clears the draft proposal, the NID Registration authority will start its works to collect information of the country's population born before January 1 in 2006, the EC officials informed.
When contacted, Director General of the National Identity Registration Wing AKM Humayun Kabir told this correspondent that the decision was taken considering the benefits of the country's people. The proposal was placed before the commission. Once it gets approval of the EC, they would start works.
EC officials stated that a huge number of population who are below 18 have been suffering to get emergency government services for not having a NID Card. Most of them are now facing obstacle to get C-19 vaccines amid the pandemic.



