Bangabandhu's 46th martyrdom anniv to be observed globally

The National Mourning Day 2021, also the 46th Martyrdom Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be observed globally with the help of Bangladesh missions abroad.

On the occasion, the discussion programme of the National Committee to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be broadcast on television, online and social media.

In the early hours of August 15, 1975, some disgruntled army men brutally killed Bangabandhu along with 16 others of his family members, friends and relatives and this carnage is considered as the ugliest chapter of the nation's history.









