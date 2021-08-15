Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Cops looking out for people trying to reach Kabul to join Taliban

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Police are keeping an eye on those trying to join the Taliban, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam. He told this to journalists after visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the capital around 11:15 am on Saturday.
Government intelligence agencies are working in this regard. Police are also trying their best to prevent any kind of incident, he added. He said some people are trying to reach Afghanistan at the call of the Taliban.
The Police Commissioner said Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit arrested an alleged leader of a militant group who was a bomb expert and trained others online to make bombs. "We were able to arrest this whole gang," he said.
Shafiqul Islam said, "A trend has recently emerged in Bangladesh. The Taliban are calling people to join their war and some people in Bangladesh are already motivated by them. We assume that some of these people have been arrested in India. Besides, some are trying to reach Afghanistan in different ways, even on foot."
 "August 15 is an important day and the militants may try to carry out subversive activities in the two-km area of the programme venue if they fail to carry out an attack on the location in a bid to draw attention of the international media. But we think no such incident will happen," he said.     "Now the cyber technology has captivated the world and militants are recruiting and encouraging people to use it.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a traffic directive on the occasion of the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day on August 15.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to provide NID to citizens below 18
Bangabandhu's 46th martyrdom anniv to be observed globally
Miscellaneous news
Cops looking out for people trying to reach Kabul to join Taliban
No birthday celebration for Khaleda Zia this year too
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir accompanied by party colleagues
Assam launches assault on drugs as UN warns of Bangladesh-like crisis
Enu, Rupon denied bail in Tk 2.17cr money laundering case


Latest News
Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry route resumes after 12 hrs
Covid claims 25 more lives in Mymensingh hospital
Physician found dead in Jashore house
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Two killed by lightning strike in Bogura
Root's 180* edges England ahead against India in 2nd Test
Global COVID cases approaching 207 mln as concerns mount over Delta variant
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
Hong Kong sees record population decline
Two-year-old dies choking on chewing gum and lychees
Most Read News
Staying healthy after 40
Man electrocuted in Joypurhat
Obituary
BCC earns record revenue
Banglabazar terminal to be shifted
US OKs booster jabs
Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32
Federer’s returning date uncertain
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman
Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft