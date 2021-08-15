Cops looking out for people trying to reach Kabul to join Taliban

Police are keeping an eye on those trying to join the Taliban, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam. He told this to journalists after visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the capital around 11:15 am on Saturday.

Government intelligence agencies are working in this regard. Police are also trying their best to prevent any kind of incident, he added. He said some people are trying to reach Afghanistan at the call of the Taliban.

The Police Commissioner said Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit arrested an alleged leader of a militant group who was a bomb expert and trained others online to make bombs. "We were able to arrest this whole gang," he said.

Shafiqul Islam said, "A trend has recently emerged in Bangladesh. The Taliban are calling people to join their war and some people in Bangladesh are already motivated by them. We assume that some of these people have been arrested in India. Besides, some are trying to reach Afghanistan in different ways, even on foot."

"August 15 is an important day and the militants may try to carry out subversive activities in the two-km area of the programme venue if they fail to carry out an attack on the location in a bid to draw attention of the international media. But we think no such incident will happen," he said. "Now the cyber technology has captivated the world and militants are recruiting and encouraging people to use it.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a traffic directive on the occasion of the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day on August 15.



