No birthday celebration for Khaleda Zia this year too

Like the previous six years, BNP is not celebrating the birthday of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia on August 15, apparently to avert unnecessary debate on the issue.

When contacted, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan told the Daily Observer, "Madam's physical condition is not well. We are all praying for her recovery. However, I can't say whether there is any schedule for tomorrow (August 15). "

Preferring anonymity, a senior BNP leader said that Madam (Khaleda Zia) herself cancelled her birthday on August 15 and she is not interested to celebrate her birthday anymore.









