Ctg couple commits suicide

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 14: A couple allegedly ended their lives in their house at Kurmaikul village in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Iskandar, 24, son of Shah Alam, and his wife Ruma Akter, 22. They are survived by a15th-month-old son. Quoting local people, police said Iskandar, who worked in Qatar, returned to the country on August 10 to be with his wife of two years, child and parents for some time.

On Friday evening,Iskandar's mother Firoza Begum found the couple's room locked from inside. Getting no response from inside, Firoza peeped through the window of the room and found both of them hanging from the ceiling with a rope. She immediately raised an alarm, and local people broke open the door and informed the police. Khan Nurul Islam, officer-in-charge of Rangunia Police Station, said a team soon rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, Jamal Uddin, father of Ruma, alleged foul play. He claimed that Arif, the brother-in-law of her daughter, used to stalk her often and he had killed the couple. -UNB

