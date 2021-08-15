Lockdown withdrawn for livelihood and economy: Zahid

Urging everyone to follow hygiene rules, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said lockdown has been relaxed and everything has been opened so that economy as well as livelihood is not affected.

He said this while participating a discussion meeting virtually on National Mourning Day at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Saturday.

The minister said, "The country wants to see death no longer. Everything has been opened for livelihood but people have to follow the hygiene rules, wear masks and maintain social distance."

"There will be no vaccine crisis in the country. The world is now plagued by coronavirus. Vaccination programmes are underway under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We shall get 70 million vaccines from China within November. Vaccines are coming from other places. If these vaccines come, vaccination activities will be accelerated," he added.

AFM Ruhul Haque, former Health Minister, Bangladesh Medical Association President Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Awami League Health and Population Affairs Secretary Rokeya Sultan, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad President M Iqbal Arslan, Secretary General MA Aziz, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed and among others were also present in the meeting.





