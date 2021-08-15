Video
No vaccine crisis in the country, says Quader

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday trashed the criticism against the recent mass vaccination campaign describing the drive as effective and successful.
Quader, who is also general secretary of Awami League, said this while addressing a discussion meeting organized by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on the occasion of National Mourning Day this morning.
He asserted that there is no crisis of Covid jabs in the country and there won't be in future.
"All that is being said about the implementation and delivery of the mass vaccination programme is unacceptable. Vaccines are currently coming from different countries and sources and it will continue to come in the next six months," he assured.
Quader said that the spontaneous response of the people in the mass vaccination drive is very promising, even though some people do not like the see it as a positive development.
He said that mass inoculation campaign will continue. As the jabs will continue to come the vaccination will continue too.
He urged the vested interest groups to refrain from spreading propaganda about the vaccination programme.
The AL leader also called upon the medical community to continue to be by the side of the people with the vow to serve the humanity.
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has successfully tackled the pandemic situation overcoming some limitations since the beginning of its onslaught.
Quader said the credit goes to the visionary leadership of the prime minister as she maintained an effective balance between saving life and livelihood in fighting the deadly virus.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed presided over the function while Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek, former minister AFM Ruhul Haque and BMA President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin spoke virtually.
Swachip President Dr Iqbal Arsenal, General Secretary Dr MA Aziz and Awami League Health Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana were also present.    -UNB


