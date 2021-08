CHATTOGRAM, Aug 14: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery cases reached 60,934 in the district where the infection rate continues reducing in recent days.

"The number of cured patients from the lethal virus has reached 60,934 in the district with the recovery of 593 more patients on Friday," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 64.58. -BSS