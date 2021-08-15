Video
Letter To the Editor

Bangladesh will win battle against C-19

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

Dear Sir
China-Bangladesh vaccine co-production brings hope. Chinese vaccine R&D companies are working with their Bangladesh counterparts for future vaccine co-production in Bangladesh. Chinese vaccines are the first batch of vaccines obtained by many developing countries.

China has carried out joint research and development and cooperative production with many developing countries, and supported relevant companies to cooperate with foreign parties in conducting the phase III clinical trials. Chinese vaccines, the safety and effectiveness of which is widely recognized, have gained a good reputation in the international community. The safety and effectiveness of Chinese-made corona vaccines are widely recognized. As a result, the Chinese vaccine has gained an international reputation. Last month, Bangladesh approved the emergency use of China's Sinovac coroner vaccine. Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited is the local agent of Synovac in Bangladesh. The Chinese company wants to jointly produce the vaccine with Inceptor.

However, the government is also considering buying vaccines from Sinovac to ensure immunization of the country's large population. We hope everything will be conducted properly and people of Bangladesh wills soon be 100 per cent vaccinated after co-production and Bangladesh will win against virus. Long live China-Bangladesh friendship.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



