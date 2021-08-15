Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Retrospect

Published : Sunday, 15 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Shams Monower

Relentless martyrdom standing tall
Soul who proved injustice wrong
Man and myth
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Born in Tungipara
Under British Raj
Perplexed he fought
Leading marauding mass
 Adorning righteous cause
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
 
Liberation came at a cost
52' to 71'
As we faced unjust
Brutal anarchy bearing brunt
In a promised land
Primitively at freedom call
Timeless oppression seemed
Not enough
As he planned cause
Against Regimes wrath
Time and again
Leading from front
Circumventing behind bars
While millions gave lives
Bangladesh was born.
 
Promised land crippled by war
Spirit of nationalism seemed
 Not enough
Unitedly on battered ground
Under Red and Green
Utmost persecution bore cost
Shamefully taking away his life
15th August signified
Treachery filled betrayal
While soaked in blood
He lay at his house
Politics of wrong
Gripped outcome
Plundering to distort
Contributions of a great man
Who sacrificed his life
Memorably at beck and call
Leaving behind ideals
 Guiding us all
In remembrance to remember
Wilfully pay ode to one
Greatest Bengali of all time
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh will win battle against C-19
Retrospect
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Bangabandhu’s burial: An unceremonious event
Demographic engineering in the Turkey-Syria conflict
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Prevent ferry collision with Padma Bridge pillars


Latest News
Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry route resumes after 12 hrs
Covid claims 25 more lives in Mymensingh hospital
Physician found dead in Jashore house
Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg
Two killed by lightning strike in Bogura
Root's 180* edges England ahead against India in 2nd Test
Global COVID cases approaching 207 mln as concerns mount over Delta variant
Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
Hong Kong sees record population decline
Two-year-old dies choking on chewing gum and lychees
Most Read News
Staying healthy after 40
Man electrocuted in Joypurhat
Obituary
BCC earns record revenue
Banglabazar terminal to be shifted
US OKs booster jabs
Job seekers demand age limit for entry into govt job be raised to 32
Federer’s returning date uncertain
Rahul hits Test ton at Lord’s as 10th India batsman
Some areas in Dhaka to see disruption in gas supply today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft