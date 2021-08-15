|
Retrospect
|
Relentless martyrdom standing tall
Soul who proved injustice wrong
Man and myth
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Born in Tungipara
Under British Raj
Perplexed he fought
Leading marauding mass
Adorning righteous cause
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Liberation came at a cost
52' to 71'
As we faced unjust
Brutal anarchy bearing brunt
In a promised land
Primitively at freedom call
Timeless oppression seemed
Not enough
As he planned cause
Against Regimes wrath
Time and again
Leading from front
Circumventing behind bars
While millions gave lives
Bangladesh was born.
Promised land crippled by war
Spirit of nationalism seemed
Not enough
Unitedly on battered ground
Under Red and Green
Utmost persecution bore cost
Shamefully taking away his life
15th August signified
Treachery filled betrayal
While soaked in blood
He lay at his house
Politics of wrong
Gripped outcome
Plundering to distort
Contributions of a great man
Who sacrificed his life
Memorably at beck and call
Leaving behind ideals
Guiding us all
In remembrance to remember
Wilfully pay ode to one
Greatest Bengali of all time
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.