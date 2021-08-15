Retrospect

Relentless martyrdom standing tall

Soul who proved injustice wrong

Man and myth

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Born in Tungipara

Under British Raj

Perplexed he fought

Leading marauding mass

Adorning righteous cause

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Liberation came at a cost

52' to 71'

As we faced unjust

Brutal anarchy bearing brunt

In a promised land

Primitively at freedom call

Timeless oppression seemed

Not enough

As he planned cause

Against Regimes wrath

Time and again

Leading from front

Circumventing behind bars

While millions gave lives

Bangladesh was born.



Promised land crippled by war

Spirit of nationalism seemed

Not enough

Unitedly on battered ground

Under Red and Green

Utmost persecution bore cost

Shamefully taking away his life

15th August signified

Treachery filled betrayal

While soaked in blood

He lay at his house

Politics of wrong

Gripped outcome

Plundering to distort

Contributions of a great man

Who sacrificed his life

Memorably at beck and call

Leaving behind ideals

Guiding us all

In remembrance to remember

Wilfully pay ode to one

Greatest Bengali of all time

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.









