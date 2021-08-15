August tragedy: Stigmatized history



Majhar Mannan



Bengalis are still being inspired by the ideals of Bangabandhu. The traitors and murderers physically killed Bangabandhu but they could not kill his ideology. But Bangabandhu's ideology will become stronger and will keep the Bengali nation alive for generations to come. Bangabandhu is not just a person, he is the name of an ideology in which the entire Bengali nation was inspired and jumped into the War of Liberation.



Had Bangabandhu not born in the land of Bengal, we might not have got an independent Bangladesh today. Bangabandhu was a dynamic and charismatic personality who never thought of his own happiness but always thought of liberating people of Bengal. He is not just a great hero, he is an institution and a history. Bangabandhu had to deal with endless torture and conspiracy at every stage of his political life. His life is like a boat that survives in the midst of a terrible storm. The huge waves as high as the mountains could not sink his life boat. Infinite courage, endless self-confidence, ready wit, genuine love for people, strong patriotic zeal, and excessive self-sacrifice made him a star.



Under his leadership, the Awami League got an absolute majority in the election in 1970. But the government of Pakistan resorted to deception with the transfer of power. Bangabandhu called the Non-Cooperation Movement and it succeeded. From 2 March to 25 March, 1971, at the call of Bangabandhu, all-out non-cooperation was observed all over Bengal. Bangabandhu guessed the trick of the Pak government and on March 7, 1971 he delivered an everlasting speech on the right and freedom of the people of Bengal.



Bangabandhu's speech on March 7 is one of the best speeches in the world for its uniqueness, profoundness, multidimensional and dynamic character, extraordinary multiplication and directional excellence. Nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism were clearly reflected in Bangabandhu's speech. In his speech, he spoke of Bengali nationalism and the economic, democratic, cultural and political emancipation of the people of Bengal. Through this speech, Bangabandhu called for War of Liberation and independence.



Bangabandhu was a dauntless and courageous nationalist leader who worshiped democracy. He was a storm against the exploitation, torture and oppression of the oppressive Pakistani government. He was honest, brave, indomitable and the magician of leadership. There was a magic in the voice of this legendary leader and his great speech is a big document of history today. He was world icon, a great dreamer, a grand symbol of patriotism, a preacher of humanism and a worshiper of true democracy.



August tragedy: Stigmatized history



He took the democratic movement step by step and led the entire Bengali nation towards armed struggle and through 9 months of bloody war an independent Bangladesh emerged. The continuity and strategy of democratic movement and the future proponent of the movement made Bangabandhu the greatest leader in the country. Bangabandhu was a farsighted and visionary leader who could think of the independence of Bangladesh 23 years before its independence.



In just three-and-a-half years of running the state, he has taken steps to build a war-torn country, as well as some of the steps that are a manifestation of his far-sighted thinking. He took various initiatives to make Bangladesh a modern technology, science based and prosperous country. The greatness of Bangabandhu's leadership was unlimited and unique and Bangabandhu was the first and only leader who was able to bring the entire Bengali nation on one goal and on the same platform. From an ordinary political activist, he gradually transformed himself into a unique leader with his intelligence, wisdom, political philosophy and honesty. And his role as the architect of independence and gaining the status of the father of the nation is a remarkable event in the millennium history.



The incorporation of secularism into politics was one of the manifestations of his political foresight and skill. Bangabandhu's integrity and visionary aspect of leadership was different from other leaders because Bangabandhu never strayed from his political integrity even in the midst of extreme adversity. He never dreamed of personal gain. His dream was to give people a taste of freedom. He was able to free a nation from the shackles of subjugation and no threat or conspiracy could stop him from moving forward.



Just as he was reorganizing the war-torn country, a group of heinous and treacherous shot him in the chest. He and almost all of his family members lost their lives at the hands of traitors. The most nasty and stigmatized chapter in history was created that day. The traitors and conspirators who shot the father of the nation in the chest have been punished in this soil. After the assassination of Bangabandhu, the killers were out of reach for a long time and they were not brought to justice but under the leadership of his worthy daughter Sheikh Hasina, the killers of Bangabandhu have been severely punished on the soil of Bengal.



Traitors and murderers took away Bangabandhu's life but they could not kill his ideology. Bangabandhu will remain immortal in the history. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the dreamer and architect of a nation state will remain immortal and will have his place in the heart of Bengalis for generations to come.

The writer is assistant professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment







