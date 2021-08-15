Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform



M S Siddiqui



In 1971, the total population was 75 million and annual growth rate between 2.5 and 3 per cent. Majority of them were suffering from chronic malnutrition and more than half of the population were living below poverty line. About 10 million were dislocated during war of liberation. Their houses and properties are destroyed. They came back home empty handed.



During the tenure of Bangabandhu, the pressure of rising inflation--following the global oil crisis due to Arab-Israel war as well as acute food shortage--which he had to cope with little resources in his hands. The agricultural production suffered due to flood and other natural calamity. Inflation, especially for essential consumer goods, ran between 300 and 400 per cent. Moreover, country was badly affected from a severe cyclone that hit the area in 1970 and causes 250,000 deaths.



The industrial units were affected by war and shortage of raw materials and there was no foreign currency to import raw materials. The industrial sector was also going through transitional period of nationalization of heavy industries and abandoned industries of Pakistani owners. The situation was aggravated due to shortage of efficient administrator. Government official and hurriedly recruited fresh executive without any experience had to take responsibly of those industries.



Bangabandhu nationalized major banks and insurance companies, all jute mills, sugar mills and textile mills as all the Pakistani owners and managers left these enterprises often taking away with them all the money and technology. Bangabandhu rightly chose to go for state-led industrial growth.



Bangabandhu had medium and long-term plan to create and enabling environment for the private sector. These are visible in the first five-year plan and budget proposals. For example, in the budget for FY 1974-75, the upper limit for private investment was shifted from 25 lac ( 2.5 million) taka to 3 crores ( 30 million) taka, and there was provision for developing new industries by the private sector. Apart from these, 133 abandoned industrial units were handed over to the private sector during this period. SMEs were encouraged in private sector.



Bangabandhu rightly chose to go for state-led industrial growth. The early results were rewarding. In the first year since independence, the jute mills were producing at 56 per cent of their capacities. The same ratio for textile mills, paper mills and fertilizer factories were 60 per cent, 69 per cent, and 62 per cent respectively. All these factories were doing better than what they were during the Pakistan period.



In the agricultural sector, Bangabandhu took some prudent initiatives to ensure agricultural growth. Some of these initiatives are: rebuilding the war-ravaged agricultural infrastructure, ensuring supply of agricultural equipment on emergency basis free of cost or at concessional rates, ensuring adequate supply of seed though Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation. He had fixed minimum fair prices for agro-products, ration facilities for poor and marginal farmers etc.



He had exempted land tax up to 25 bighas of agricultural land and also fixed the ceiling on ownership up to 100 bighas. He had taken the decision of cancelling 1.0 million certificate cases for loan default against farmers filed during the Pakistan period. Fertilizers are critically important agricultural inputs and so he prioritized establishment and operationalized fertilizer factories across the country. Bangabandhu wanted to develop both industrial and agricultural sector simultaneously.



Bangabandhu led from the front in rebuilding this devastated economy with war devastating communication and other infrastructure but took courageous step with limited domestic resources and some international humanitarian support.



Bangabandhu had to promulgate many laws and regulations to replace the regulatory atmosphere of Pakistani Private sector led economy to centralize economy. Bangabandhu had to set up a number of corporations to run different categories of industries, Bank and Insurance companies. The nationalization of heavy industries, Bank and insurance companies and training of efficient manager was the land mark success of his government.



He had to complete all these reform within only three and half years. Since early 90's all the governments are gradually reducing role of public sector and giving the responsibilities to private sector but Bangladesh could not go to pre-1971 period of private sector lead economy. The nationalized Banks are still having leading role in financial sector.



Due to Bangabandhu's leader ship, the economy started moving forward despite many insurmountable challenges including war-ravaged physical and social infrastructures and development of many regulatory institutions.

M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist



















Bangabandhu took over the responsibility of the country just severally planned damaged by Army of brutal enemy. Before surrender, they had destroyed infrastructure and even burned the currency notes from volt of Central Bank. The bank had shortage of local currency and foreign currency reserve was also taken away.In 1971, the total population was 75 million and annual growth rate between 2.5 and 3 per cent. Majority of them were suffering from chronic malnutrition and more than half of the population were living below poverty line. About 10 million were dislocated during war of liberation. Their houses and properties are destroyed. They came back home empty handed.During the tenure of Bangabandhu, the pressure of rising inflation--following the global oil crisis due to Arab-Israel war as well as acute food shortage--which he had to cope with little resources in his hands. The agricultural production suffered due to flood and other natural calamity. Inflation, especially for essential consumer goods, ran between 300 and 400 per cent. Moreover, country was badly affected from a severe cyclone that hit the area in 1970 and causes 250,000 deaths.The industrial units were affected by war and shortage of raw materials and there was no foreign currency to import raw materials. The industrial sector was also going through transitional period of nationalization of heavy industries and abandoned industries of Pakistani owners. The situation was aggravated due to shortage of efficient administrator. Government official and hurriedly recruited fresh executive without any experience had to take responsibly of those industries.Bangabandhu nationalized major banks and insurance companies, all jute mills, sugar mills and textile mills as all the Pakistani owners and managers left these enterprises often taking away with them all the money and technology. Bangabandhu rightly chose to go for state-led industrial growth.Bangabandhu had medium and long-term plan to create and enabling environment for the private sector. These are visible in the first five-year plan and budget proposals. For example, in the budget for FY 1974-75, the upper limit for private investment was shifted from 25 lac ( 2.5 million) taka to 3 crores ( 30 million) taka, and there was provision for developing new industries by the private sector. Apart from these, 133 abandoned industrial units were handed over to the private sector during this period. SMEs were encouraged in private sector.Bangabandhu rightly chose to go for state-led industrial growth. The early results were rewarding. In the first year since independence, the jute mills were producing at 56 per cent of their capacities. The same ratio for textile mills, paper mills and fertilizer factories were 60 per cent, 69 per cent, and 62 per cent respectively. All these factories were doing better than what they were during the Pakistan period.In the agricultural sector, Bangabandhu took some prudent initiatives to ensure agricultural growth. Some of these initiatives are: rebuilding the war-ravaged agricultural infrastructure, ensuring supply of agricultural equipment on emergency basis free of cost or at concessional rates, ensuring adequate supply of seed though Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation. He had fixed minimum fair prices for agro-products, ration facilities for poor and marginal farmers etc.He had exempted land tax up to 25 bighas of agricultural land and also fixed the ceiling on ownership up to 100 bighas. He had taken the decision of cancelling 1.0 million certificate cases for loan default against farmers filed during the Pakistan period. Fertilizers are critically important agricultural inputs and so he prioritized establishment and operationalized fertilizer factories across the country. Bangabandhu wanted to develop both industrial and agricultural sector simultaneously.Bangabandhu led from the front in rebuilding this devastated economy with war devastating communication and other infrastructure but took courageous step with limited domestic resources and some international humanitarian support.Bangabandhu had to promulgate many laws and regulations to replace the regulatory atmosphere of Pakistani Private sector led economy to centralize economy. Bangabandhu had to set up a number of corporations to run different categories of industries, Bank and Insurance companies. The nationalization of heavy industries, Bank and insurance companies and training of efficient manager was the land mark success of his government.He had to complete all these reform within only three and half years. Since early 90's all the governments are gradually reducing role of public sector and giving the responsibilities to private sector but Bangladesh could not go to pre-1971 period of private sector lead economy. The nationalized Banks are still having leading role in financial sector.Due to Bangabandhu's leader ship, the economy started moving forward despite many insurmountable challenges including war-ravaged physical and social infrastructures and development of many regulatory institutions.M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist