Bangabandhu’s burial: An unceremonious event

After killing Bangabandhu the killers waited for more than 24 hours to bury him and they wanted to make it sure the funeral was done secretly.



From quite a distance the vibrating sound of the rotor blades of a helicopter alerted the inhabitants of Tungipara. August 16,1975 was a hot humid day. It was well after midday when the giant Russian copter was circling above the dak bungalow of the village delivering an unusual cargo. It was the coffin of the bullet-ridden body of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



I was having my meal when I heard such an unusual sound of the copter. Abdul Makid Fakir recalled the day saying, "I ran out and found our neighbours looking up in the sky with surprise. Then we saw the copter above the dak-bungalow". It was a horrifying scene witnessed by hundreds of villagers.



The copter slowly landed. The news quickly spread that the copter was carrying Bangabandhu's coffin. It was quite a surprise to see the coffin although the whole village was in deep shock at the previous day's news of the brutal killing of Bangabandhu. "We got the news of the assassination at around 9:15 am on the same day. A wireless message first broke the news at Tungipara.



Nawab Ali remembered how Bangabandhu's grave was dug. "A wireless message from the capital first ordered five graves to be prepared, a second message from Dhaka said two graves were needed. This was confusing but we guessed that the second grave would be for Bangabandhu's wife. We were half way through the first grave when we were told that only one grave was to be prepared. We dug the grave only eight feet away from the graves of Bangabandhu's parents."



Mannaf was among the 30 villagers selected to help the burial process. On arrival the officer asked Maolana Abdul Halim of the village to conduct the janaja for Bangabandhu, Halim inquired whether the dead body had received any purifying bath. The reply was no. Halim asked for permission to give the bath. The request was turned down. Halim refused to conduct janaja unless the body was washed. Halim was very firm on his decision to conduct janaja if Bangabandhu's body was bathed.



From the very beginning the officer had been ordering the helpers to bury to coffin soon but Halim objected. At one stage Halim said the body would need no bath if it was given in writing that Bangabandhu was a 'Shaheed'. The officer was in trouble and did not wish to waste any more time. He allowed the body to be washed before burial. The men were given only 15 minutes to complete the process. Halim asked for 30 minutes explaining that 15 minutes were not enough to complete the process. The officer agreed.



In the meantime, the villagers were forced to stay away from the scene. Kazi Enayet Hossain, was among thousands of villagers who encircled the area to see what was going on. "We were anxiously waiting to see the body. Some of us became angry at the decision that we would not be allowed to see our leader.



Meanwhile, the wooden coffin had to be broken off as there was no easy way to open it. "I along with four others helped to open it. At first I saw pieces of ice covering the body", said Nazrul Islam. He said "...The body gradually emerged as we removed the ice with our hands. The bullet-ridden body was at last before us..."



A white folded piece of cloth lay on the chest of the body. I removed the cloth. The more I stared at the body the more I cried. I saw Bangabandhu wearing a lungi, white punjabi and a vest. The clothes showed more than 20 bullet wounds. There was blood all over," said Islam. "We bathed Bangabandhu's body with a soap secretly brought from the nearby hospital and then wrapped the body with the sarees before the troops noticed anything".



"We were now ready for janaza. The troops also joined. It took only few minutes. As soon as the janaza was over, the officer ordered the volunteers to complete the burial in 10 minutes. The troops stood by. About 14 people helped to lower the body in the grave. The emotion in us grew stronger as we put the body down, said Islam nodding his head and saying, I still cannot accept that our great leader is buried in that grave." As soon as we completed the burial the local police was ordered to clear the place. It was strictly forbidden and banned to allow any visitor inside the area. The helicopter went off carrying the troops.



The graveyard was a restricted place for a long time. Police patrol guarded the boundary of Bangabandhu's home. Those who looked after the house were also asked to leave and live somewhere else, recalled Nirmal Biswas who served as a servant in the house since he was 12. Many, however, risked defying the warnings just to see the grave. A dozen or so people were arrested. "How could they expect that we would avoid seeing Bangabandhu's grave," said Ekram. "This is his home. He grew up here, stayed in that house and earned the highest respect as a great leader. How could we forget him?



Till now the conspiracy of the followers of those self -claimed killers of Bangabandhu goes on. We must remain united to thwart their evil designs.

Professor Dr Kamaluddin Ahmed is Treasurer of Jagannath University





















